Nikhil Kumaraswamy Vows Resilience After Channapatna Defeat

Nikhil Kumaraswamy, JD(S) youth wing president and bye-election candidate, expressed gratitude for Channapatna's support despite defeat. He committed to the constituency's development, emphasizing the role of people's decisions in democracy. Nikhil acknowledged challenges and pledged to uphold campaign promises while introspecting to improve future strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 23:24 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 23:24 IST
NDA candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Nikhil Kumaraswamy, the JD(S) youth wing president and Channapatna bye-election candidate, has expressed his gratitude to the people of Channapatna for their support despite his electoral defeat. Speaking from his residence in Bidadi, Nikhil accepted the results with humility and stressed his determination to focus on the constituency's development. 'I respect the people's mandate and will not abandon my commitment to party workers,' he affirmed.

Highlighting that democracy prioritizes the people's choice, Nikhil accepted his third electoral defeat with grace and vowed to remain in Channapatna. He expressed thanks to JD(S) and BJP workers who supported his campaign, emphasizing their tireless efforts. Nikhil explained that his entry into the by-election was impromptu and under challenging circumstances, yet he was grateful for the 87,031 votes he received, pledging to honor their trust and deliver on campaign promises.

Reflecting on the lessons learned, Nikhil noted the significance of those 87,031 votes as a testament to people's trust. He intends to identify areas for improvement and continue serving as the voice of the youth. He acknowledged the Ramanagara district's long-standing support for his family, affirming his commitment to fulfilling promises sincerely. Commenting on vote consolidation, Nikhil mentioned the apparent support for Congress, despite JD(S)'s contributions to the community's welfare. He concluded by emphasizing JD(S)'s resilience and continued efforts under the leadership of Deve Gowda.

