Congress Faces Historic Defeat in Maharashtra: A Political Shockwave
Former Maharashtra CM Prithviraj Chavan called Congress's loss in recent state polls the 'worst-ever'. Factors like the Mahayuti government's schemes and urban-rural voter polarization contributed to the defeat. Congress managed only 16 seats out of 101 contested, marking a significant setback.
In a significant political development, former Maharashtra chief minister and senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan has termed his party's recent electoral defeat as 'shocking'. Labeling it as Congress's 'worst-ever' performance in the state's assembly polls, the outcome has sent ripples through the political landscape.
Speaking to PTI, Chavan attributed the Congress's setback to the popularity of the Mahayuti government's schemes, such as the Ladki Bahin Yojana, which resonated with rural voters, while urban areas favored the ruling coalition. This polarization severely impacted the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, of which Congress is a part.
The Congress's meager tally of 16 seats out of 101 has underscored the party's challenging situation in Maharashtra, marking a dramatic shift from previous years. Chavan's personal defeat from the Karad South seat by a margin of over 39,000 votes further exemplified the party's struggles.
