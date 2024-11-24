Left Menu

Congress Faces Historic Defeat in Maharashtra: A Political Shockwave

Former Maharashtra CM Prithviraj Chavan called Congress's loss in recent state polls the 'worst-ever'. Factors like the Mahayuti government's schemes and urban-rural voter polarization contributed to the defeat. Congress managed only 16 seats out of 101 contested, marking a significant setback.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-11-2024 09:59 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 09:59 IST
Congress Faces Historic Defeat in Maharashtra: A Political Shockwave
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, former Maharashtra chief minister and senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan has termed his party's recent electoral defeat as 'shocking'. Labeling it as Congress's 'worst-ever' performance in the state's assembly polls, the outcome has sent ripples through the political landscape.

Speaking to PTI, Chavan attributed the Congress's setback to the popularity of the Mahayuti government's schemes, such as the Ladki Bahin Yojana, which resonated with rural voters, while urban areas favored the ruling coalition. This polarization severely impacted the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, of which Congress is a part.

The Congress's meager tally of 16 seats out of 101 has underscored the party's challenging situation in Maharashtra, marking a dramatic shift from previous years. Chavan's personal defeat from the Karad South seat by a margin of over 39,000 votes further exemplified the party's struggles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent to lead the Treasury Department, reports AP.

Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent ...

 Global
2
France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

 Global
3
Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

 Global
4
Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024