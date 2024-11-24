Left Menu

Congress Reflects on Maharashtra Election Shock, Meanwhile Priyanka Wins Big in Wayanad

Following electoral setbacks in Maharashtra, where the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance secured 230 assembly seats, Congress along with Maha Vikas Aghadi plans to introspect reasons behind their defeat. Separately, Priyanka Gandhi secured a significant victory in Wayanad, reflecting the collective efforts of the party.

In the aftermath of Maharashtra's assembly elections, the Congress and its Maha Vikas Aghadi allies find themselves in deep introspection. The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance achieved a decisive victory, capturing 230 out of 288 seats, while the Congress-led coalition managed only 46.

Speaking to media, AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal described the results as 'shocking' and 'unbelievable,' emphasizing the need for thorough analysis to comprehend the factors leading to this electoral debacle.

Amidst the Maharashtra setback, Priyanka Gandhi's victory in Wayanad with over four lakh votes stands out. Despite challenges, the Congress leadership credits collective party efforts for this triumph, signaling resilience and strategic focus on future political engagements.

