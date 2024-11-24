Political Setback: Nikhil Kumaraswamy's Channapatna Defeat

Nikhil Kumaraswamy, a member of the prominent political family in Karnataka, suffered a significant defeat in the Channapatna assembly bypoll, marking his third consecutive election loss.

The JD(S) first family, including his father, Union Minister Kumaraswamy, and grandfather, former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, chose not to address the setback publicly.

Nikhil's earlier electoral defeats include the 2019 Lok Sabha election from Mandya and the 2023 assembly election from Ramanagara, both significantly impacting his political career.

(With inputs from agencies.)