Political Setback: Nikhil Kumaraswamy's Channapatna Defeat

Nikhil Kumaraswamy, son of Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy and grandson of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, faced a third electoral defeat in the Channapatna assembly bypoll. The JD(S) family refrained from commenting on the loss to Congress candidate C P Yogeeshwara by 25,413 votes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-11-2024 16:35 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 16:35 IST
Nikhil Kumaraswamy
  • Country:
  • India

Nikhil Kumaraswamy, a member of the prominent political family in Karnataka, suffered a significant defeat in the Channapatna assembly bypoll, marking his third consecutive election loss.

The JD(S) first family, including his father, Union Minister Kumaraswamy, and grandfather, former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, chose not to address the setback publicly.

Nikhil's earlier electoral defeats include the 2019 Lok Sabha election from Mandya and the 2023 assembly election from Ramanagara, both significantly impacting his political career.

(With inputs from agencies.)

