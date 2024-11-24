Political Setback: Nikhil Kumaraswamy's Channapatna Defeat
Nikhil Kumaraswamy, son of Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy and grandson of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, faced a third electoral defeat in the Channapatna assembly bypoll. The JD(S) family refrained from commenting on the loss to Congress candidate C P Yogeeshwara by 25,413 votes.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-11-2024 16:35 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 16:35 IST
- Country:
- India
Nikhil Kumaraswamy, a member of the prominent political family in Karnataka, suffered a significant defeat in the Channapatna assembly bypoll, marking his third consecutive election loss.
The JD(S) first family, including his father, Union Minister Kumaraswamy, and grandfather, former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, chose not to address the setback publicly.
Nikhil's earlier electoral defeats include the 2019 Lok Sabha election from Mandya and the 2023 assembly election from Ramanagara, both significantly impacting his political career.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Denies Bail to Former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna
SC dismisses bail plea of former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, who faces charges of rape and sexual assault.
Political Realignment: C P Yogeeshwara's Triumph Over JD(S)
Karnataka Bypoll Drama: BJP, JD(S) Rift Boosts Congress Victory
Congress Triumphs in Karnataka By-Polls: A Major Blow to BJP-JD(S)