Parliament Winter Session: Opposition Pushes for Adani Discussion Amidst Bribery Allegations

The opposition has urged the Indian government to address bribery charges against the Adani Group in the upcoming Parliament Winter Session. The government, however, insists that parliamentary committees will decide session matters. The session is set to discuss multiple issues, including the stalled Polavaram project and the Waqf Amendment Bill.

New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2024 17:07 IST
  India
  • India

In a bid to bring the Adani Group's bribery allegations to the forefront, the opposition has called for discussions in the Parliament's Winter Session starting November 25. The charges involve USD 265 million in bribes to Indian officials for favorable solar power contracts.

Despite the push from opposition leaders, including Congress' Gaurav Gogoi, the government, represented by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, maintains that session topics will be decided by parliamentary advisory committees. The opposition also emphasized the need to address the situation in Manipur during the session.

The session's agenda includes pending bills like the Waqf Amendment Bill. BJP allies from Andhra Pradesh, like the Telugu Desam Party, highlighted regional issues needing attention, such as the unfulfilled promises from the state's division in 2014 and ongoing climate change impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

