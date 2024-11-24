Hemant Soren's Political Resurgence in Jharkhand: A Victorious Comeback

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader Hemant Soren is set to return to power in Jharkhand after his coalition secured a commanding victory in the state assembly elections. Garnering 56 out of 81 seats, his alliance has demonstrated strong voter confidence, leaving the BJP-led NDA with only 24 seats.

Soren, having unanimously been chosen as the leader of the legislature party by the INDIA bloc in Jharkhand, met with Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar to stake his claim to form the government. He will serve as the acting chief minister until he is officially sworn in on November 28.

Despite facing legal challenges earlier this year, including an arrest in a money laundering case, Soren's political journey underscores his steadfast resolve to lead Jharkhand. His victory and leadership illustrate a resilient return to prominence in Jharkhand's political landscape.

