Left Menu

Maharashtra Elections: The Impact of Ladki Bahin Scheme and Religious Polarization

Sharad Pawar, chief of NCP (SP), analyses Mahayuti's victory in Maharashtra assembly polls, attributing it to the Ladki Bahin scheme, religious polarization, and high women's voter turnout. Despite a personal electoral setback, Pawar remains committed to revitalizing his party and addressing challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karad | Updated: 24-11-2024 19:12 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 19:12 IST
Maharashtra Elections: The Impact of Ladki Bahin Scheme and Religious Polarization
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a post-election analysis, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar attributed Mahayuti's victory in the recent Maharashtra assembly polls to factors like the Ladki Bahin scheme, religious polarization, and significant women's participation in voting.

Despite the unexpected electoral outcome, Pawar remains hopeful, promising to reinvigorate the party alongside his colleagues. He emphasized the necessity to review the reasons for his faction's defeat and strategize future steps.

Pawar, speaking in Karad city, refrained from commenting on EVMs, choosing to await official data. He acknowledged his faction's electoral loss but expressed determination to lead the party in new directions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent to lead the Treasury Department, reports AP.

Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent ...

 Global
2
France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

 Global
3
Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

 Global
4
Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024