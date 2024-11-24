Maharashtra Elections: The Impact of Ladki Bahin Scheme and Religious Polarization

In a post-election analysis, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar attributed Mahayuti's victory in the recent Maharashtra assembly polls to factors like the Ladki Bahin scheme, religious polarization, and significant women's participation in voting.

Despite the unexpected electoral outcome, Pawar remains hopeful, promising to reinvigorate the party alongside his colleagues. He emphasized the necessity to review the reasons for his faction's defeat and strategize future steps.

Pawar, speaking in Karad city, refrained from commenting on EVMs, choosing to await official data. He acknowledged his faction's electoral loss but expressed determination to lead the party in new directions.

(With inputs from agencies.)