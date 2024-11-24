Maharashtra Elections: The Impact of Ladki Bahin Scheme and Religious Polarization
Sharad Pawar, chief of NCP (SP), analyses Mahayuti's victory in Maharashtra assembly polls, attributing it to the Ladki Bahin scheme, religious polarization, and high women's voter turnout. Despite a personal electoral setback, Pawar remains committed to revitalizing his party and addressing challenges.
- Country:
- India
In a post-election analysis, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar attributed Mahayuti's victory in the recent Maharashtra assembly polls to factors like the Ladki Bahin scheme, religious polarization, and significant women's participation in voting.
Despite the unexpected electoral outcome, Pawar remains hopeful, promising to reinvigorate the party alongside his colleagues. He emphasized the necessity to review the reasons for his faction's defeat and strategize future steps.
Pawar, speaking in Karad city, refrained from commenting on EVMs, choosing to await official data. He acknowledged his faction's electoral loss but expressed determination to lead the party in new directions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Racist Text Campaign Sparks Nationwide Outcry and Investigations
Stabbing Spree Shakes Downtown Seattle
Chimpanzees Thrive Under the Spotlight: Audience Effect Unveiled
Eruption Chaos: Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki Spews Ash and Lava
After BJP’s attempts to hinder state’s development were stalled, I was jailed under a conspiracy, claims Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren.