Political Turmoil and Legal Battles: India's Winter Session Preview

The Winter Session of India's Parliament is set to face tumultuous discussions as opposition parties demand debates on bribery charges against the Adani Group. Meanwhile, violence erupted in UP over a mosque survey killing three, and political shifts occur in Maharashtra's leadership as elections approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2024 21:27 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 21:27 IST
The upcoming Winter Session of India's Parliament is set to be stormy, with opposition parties keen on addressing allegations of bribery against the Adani Group.

In a violent turn of events, protests against a mosque survey in Uttar Pradesh led to three fatalities and numerous injuries.

Political dynamics in Maharashtra are shifting, with leadership decisions pending ahead of the elections, while the INDIA bloc strategizes for parliamentary debates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

