Political Turmoil and Legal Battles: India's Winter Session Preview
The Winter Session of India's Parliament is set to face tumultuous discussions as opposition parties demand debates on bribery charges against the Adani Group. Meanwhile, violence erupted in UP over a mosque survey killing three, and political shifts occur in Maharashtra's leadership as elections approach.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2024 21:27 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 21:27 IST
- Country:
- India
The upcoming Winter Session of India's Parliament is set to be stormy, with opposition parties keen on addressing allegations of bribery against the Adani Group.
In a violent turn of events, protests against a mosque survey in Uttar Pradesh led to three fatalities and numerous injuries.
Political dynamics in Maharashtra are shifting, with leadership decisions pending ahead of the elections, while the INDIA bloc strategizes for parliamentary debates.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Corruption Allegations Against Mahayuti Government Rock Maharashtra Politics
Bribery Charges Shake Jammu and Kashmir: The Mumkin Scheme Scandal
Adityanath's Rallying Call: Unity & Safety Amidst Maharashtra Politics
Maharashtra Politics in Focus: MVA's Unity vs. Mahayuti's Internal Strife
Uddhav Thackeray Rallies Against 'Traitors' in Maharashtra Politics