Eknath Shinde Leads Shiv Sena to Victory
Eknath Shinde was elected as the leader of the Shiv Sena Legislature Party after the Mahayuti coalition won a decisive victory in the Maharashtra state assembly polls. The Shiv Sena, BJP, and NCP alliance secured 233 out of 288 seats, while expressing gratitude to key leaders for their support.
- Country:
- India
On Sunday night, Eknath Shinde was chosen as the leader of the Shiv Sena Legislature Party. The decision was made during a meeting attended by all 57 elected MLA-designates at a suburban hotel, where a resolution was passed unanimously.
In addition to the election of Shinde, three other resolutions were passed. These included commendations for Shinde's leadership in the party's remarkable victory, acknowledgements of PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for their backing, and expressions of gratitude to the people of Maharashtra for their trust in the Mahayuti alliance.
The Mahayuti coalition, comprised of Shiv Sena, BJP, and NCP, achieved a significant win by securing 233 out of 288 seats in the state assembly elections. This left the opposition MVA with only 46 seats.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
I have always enjoyed special blessings from people of Vidarbha: PM Narendra Modi at election rally in Akola.
NCP MLA Denies Legal Notice Allegations in Porsche Crash Row
There is a wave in Maharashtra in support of BJP and Mahayuti alliance: PM Modi at election rally in Nanded.
Narendra Modi's Dynamic Roadshow Energizes Ranchi
UP STF and Mumbai cops nab wanted shooter Shiva Kumar and two others in NCP leader Baba Siddique murder case: official.