Eknath Shinde Leads Shiv Sena to Victory

On Sunday night, Eknath Shinde was chosen as the leader of the Shiv Sena Legislature Party. The decision was made during a meeting attended by all 57 elected MLA-designates at a suburban hotel, where a resolution was passed unanimously.

In addition to the election of Shinde, three other resolutions were passed. These included commendations for Shinde's leadership in the party's remarkable victory, acknowledgements of PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for their backing, and expressions of gratitude to the people of Maharashtra for their trust in the Mahayuti alliance.

The Mahayuti coalition, comprised of Shiv Sena, BJP, and NCP, achieved a significant win by securing 233 out of 288 seats in the state assembly elections. This left the opposition MVA with only 46 seats.

