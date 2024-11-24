Rand Paul's Stance Against Military-Driven Deportations

Republican U.S. Senator Rand Paul has expressed opposition to any plan involving the military for mass deportations, following President-elect Donald Trump's suggestion of such a strategy. Paul emphasized that using the army in this context is illegal, citing a 19th-century law that forbids military involvement in domestic law enforcement unless Congress approves it.

While Paul supports deporting undocumented individuals with criminal records, he insists law enforcement should handle these cases, respecting the Fourth Amendment's protection against unreasonable searches and seizures. Paul stated he would not endorse any Senate vote confirming the use of military forces for deportations, signaling a strong 'red line.'

Trump's team did not provide immediate comments, but the president-elect had indicated plans for the largest deportation initiative in U.S. history. This includes the potential invocation of a national emergency to deploy military assets. Some Republicans endorse this approach, while others like Paul and Rep. Byron Donalds warn against or dismiss the actual use of military forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)