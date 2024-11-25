Senators Clash Over Tulsi Gabbard's Loyalty Amid Intelligence Appointment

In a heated political exchange, Republican senators are rallying behind Tulsi Gabbard, President Donald Trump's nominee for director of national intelligence, against accusations from Democrats. The central claim is that Gabbard's actions and statements suggest a troubling proximity to Russia, raising concerns about her suitability for the role.

Senator Tammy Duckworth, a Democrat from Illinois, has voiced apprehensions regarding Gabbard's 2017 meeting with Syrian President Bashar Assad, an ally of Russia. She fears these associations might hinder Gabbard's ability to pass a necessary background check. Tulsi Gabbard, who served as a Democratic congresswoman, recently announced her shift to the Republican party.

Republican Senator Markwayne Mullin criticized these accusations as unfounded, asserting they are politically motivated due to Gabbard's allegiance switch. Amidst this political turmoil, key figures within the intelligence community express concerns that Gabbard's appointment might compromise international trust and collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)