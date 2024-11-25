Uruguay's Presidential Runoff: Orsi's Victory and Delgado's Concession

In a dramatic political shift, Uruguay's ruling coalition candidate Alvaro Delgado conceded the presidency to center-left rival Yamandu Orsi after a fiercely contested runoff election. Early official results pointed decisively toward Orsi's victory, reshaping the nation's political landscape.

Addressing his supporters, Delgado acknowledged the electoral loss but maintained a defiant stance, distinguishing between losing an election and being defeated in spirit. He urged his followers to congratulate Orsi, underscoring the importance of democratic processes and sincerity in defeat.

Orsi's win marks a significant moment for the center-left in Uruguay, raising expectations for policy shifts and new directions as the nation anticipates Orsi's upcoming tenure.

(With inputs from agencies.)