Critical Talks: Parliament Winter Session Tackles Key Bills Amid Kerala Crisis

The winter session of Parliament begins today with pressing issues on the docket, including the aftermath of devastating landslides in Wayanad, Kerala. CPI (M) MP John Brittas has filed a zero-hour notice in the Rajya Sabha, urging discussion and calling for Special Financial Assistance from the central government for the victims.

Multiple legislative priorities are set for debate, including the Waqf Act (Amendment) Bill. Additionally, a series of bills are expected to be introduced and considered, spanning topics from disaster management and transportation to banking regulations and shipping laws.

Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan voices disappointment over the central government's lack of substantial disaster aid following the torrential rains and landslides that ravaged Wayanad, highlighting previous requests for emergency relief funds that remain unmet to his satisfaction.

(With inputs from agencies.)