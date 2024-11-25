Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Blames BJP for Sambhal Violence Amid Rising Tensions

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, accused the BJP of fostering communal divisions in response to recent violence in Sambhal. As tensions escalate, the government faces criticism for its handling of the situation, prompting calls for Supreme Court intervention and heightened security enforcement in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 12:04 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 12:04 IST
Lok Sabha Lop and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and a prominent Congress figure, launched a scathing attack on the ruling BJP over the recent violence in Sambhal. He accused the party of engaging in 'insensitive actions' that exacerbate divisions between Hindu and Muslim communities, directly attributing responsibility for the incident to the BJP.

In a series of posts on social media platform X, Gandhi extended condolences to the bereaved families and criticized the Uttar Pradesh government's 'biased and hasty attitude' towards the situation in Sambhal. He urged the Supreme Court to intervene, emphasizing the importance of maintaining peace and unity in the country.

The violence in Sambhal, sparked by a survey conducted by the Archaeological Survey of India at a Mughal-era mosque, has resulted in four deaths. Local authorities have restricted access to the area, and a magisterial inquiry is underway as communal tensions simmer, with accusations of police bias adding fuel to the fire.

(With inputs from agencies.)

