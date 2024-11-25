Rahul Gandhi Blames BJP for Sambhal Violence Amid Rising Tensions

Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and a prominent Congress figure, launched a scathing attack on the ruling BJP over the recent violence in Sambhal. He accused the party of engaging in 'insensitive actions' that exacerbate divisions between Hindu and Muslim communities, directly attributing responsibility for the incident to the BJP.

In a series of posts on social media platform X, Gandhi extended condolences to the bereaved families and criticized the Uttar Pradesh government's 'biased and hasty attitude' towards the situation in Sambhal. He urged the Supreme Court to intervene, emphasizing the importance of maintaining peace and unity in the country.

The violence in Sambhal, sparked by a survey conducted by the Archaeological Survey of India at a Mughal-era mosque, has resulted in four deaths. Local authorities have restricted access to the area, and a magisterial inquiry is underway as communal tensions simmer, with accusations of police bias adding fuel to the fire.

(With inputs from agencies.)