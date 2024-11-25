Left Menu

Market Optimism: Scott Bessent's Impact on Treasury

Scott Bessent's appointment as U.S. Treasury secretary has instilled optimism in bond markets due to his potential to manage U.S. debt. This selection boosted stock futures and European markets. His stance on tariffs and spending cuts suggests a deliberate yet cautious economic strategy amid inflation concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 12:04 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 12:04 IST
Scott Bessent's appointment as U.S. Treasury secretary has buoyed bond markets as expectations rise for his effective management of U.S. debt. The market anticipates stability with Bessent, moving away from concerns of an unconventional choice, leading to a rise in stock futures to near-record highs.

His appointment created optimism as S&P 500 futures increased by 0.5%, Dow and Nasdaq futures rose by 0.6%, and European futures improved by 0.7%. In Asia, Japan's Nikkei saw a 1.7% increase, positively influencing other regional markets despite some sell-offs in Hong Kong and China.

Bessent has highlighted tax and spending cuts as priorities, and suggests gradual tariffs implementation. Despite previous fears of tax hikes and inflation amid Trump's policies, Bessent's approach appears to favor a cautious balance. Markets will be monitoring upcoming economic data and Federal Reserve minutes closely.

(With inputs from agencies.)

