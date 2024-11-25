Market Optimism: Scott Bessent's Impact on Treasury

Scott Bessent's appointment as U.S. Treasury secretary has buoyed bond markets as expectations rise for his effective management of U.S. debt. The market anticipates stability with Bessent, moving away from concerns of an unconventional choice, leading to a rise in stock futures to near-record highs.

His appointment created optimism as S&P 500 futures increased by 0.5%, Dow and Nasdaq futures rose by 0.6%, and European futures improved by 0.7%. In Asia, Japan's Nikkei saw a 1.7% increase, positively influencing other regional markets despite some sell-offs in Hong Kong and China.

Bessent has highlighted tax and spending cuts as priorities, and suggests gradual tariffs implementation. Despite previous fears of tax hikes and inflation amid Trump's policies, Bessent's approach appears to favor a cautious balance. Markets will be monitoring upcoming economic data and Federal Reserve minutes closely.

(With inputs from agencies.)