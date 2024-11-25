Left Menu

Namibia's Historic Presidential Race: Nandi-Ndaitwah's Stride for Change

Namibia's Vice President, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, could become the country's first female president. With SWAPO leading the elections, Nandi-Ndaitwah aims to create jobs and address women's issues. However, allegations of corruption have tarnished SWAPO's reputation, making this election crucial for the party's future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Windhoek | Updated: 25-11-2024 12:13 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 12:08 IST
Syrian elections Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Namibia

Namibia stands at the brink of a potentially historic political change as Vice President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah vies for the presidency. If successful, she would become the nation’s first female president and follow in the illustrious footsteps of female leaders like Liberia's Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

Despite the South West Africa People's Organization (SWAPO) maintaining its leading position since independence in 1990, the party faces significant challenges. Allegations of corruption and money laundering in Namibia’s fishing industry have marred its reputation, leading to a loss in the two-thirds parliamentary majority in 2019.

Nandi-Ndaitwah promises extensive job creation to boost the economy, specifically targeting the high youth unemployment rate. With fierce competition and younger voters demanding effective governance, the political landscape in Namibia is poised for a transformative phase.

(With inputs from agencies.)

