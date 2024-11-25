Opposition Demands Voice in Constitution Day Celebrations

As the 75th anniversary of the Constituent Assembly's adoption of the Indian Constitution approaches, opposition leaders have written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, urging that they be given a chance to speak at Tuesday’s commemorative event.

Notable figures including President Droupadi Murmu, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are scheduled to address the gathering at the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan. The opposition asserts that in maintaining the traditions of Parliamentary democracy, Leaders of Opposition (LoPs) should also have a platform.

In a related development, opposition floor leaders, meeting ahead of Parliament's Winter Session, have voiced concerns about alleged wrongdoing in the Adani Group, demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) investigation. This agenda will likely feature prominently in the upcoming session.

(With inputs from agencies.)