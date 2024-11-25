Left Menu

Opposition Demands Voice in Constitution Day Celebrations

Leaders of the INDIA bloc wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, requesting that opposition leaders be allowed to speak at the Constitution Day celebration. As the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Indian Constitution approaches, floor leaders also plan to address issues related to corruption in the Adani Group.

Updated: 25-11-2024 13:47 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 13:11 IST
Opposition Demands Voice in Constitution Day Celebrations
Image Credit: ANI
  • India

As the 75th anniversary of the Constituent Assembly's adoption of the Indian Constitution approaches, opposition leaders have written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, urging that they be given a chance to speak at Tuesday’s commemorative event.

Notable figures including President Droupadi Murmu, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are scheduled to address the gathering at the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan. The opposition asserts that in maintaining the traditions of Parliamentary democracy, Leaders of Opposition (LoPs) should also have a platform.

In a related development, opposition floor leaders, meeting ahead of Parliament's Winter Session, have voiced concerns about alleged wrongdoing in the Adani Group, demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) investigation. This agenda will likely feature prominently in the upcoming session.

(With inputs from agencies.)

