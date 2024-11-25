Left Menu

Opposition Demands Discussion on Adani's U.S. Indictment in Parliament

The winter session of India's Parliament sees opposition MPs pushing for adjournment motions to discuss Gautam Adani's indictment in a 'fraud and bribery' case by a U.S. court. Congress MP KC Venugopal stresses the need for parliamentary debate, accusing the government of undermining constitutional principles.

Congress MP KC Venugopal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The winter session of Parliament has commenced amid significant political discord as opposition MPs have moved adjournment motions highlighting the indictment of Gautam Adani in the United States. The allegations involve a serious 'fraud and bribery' case, demanding immediate discussion in Indian Parliament. Congress MP KC Venugopal emphasized the gravity of the situation and the necessity for the government to allocate time to discuss this issue, given the strong stance taken by the US judiciary.

Venugopal insisted that discussing the Adani indictment, which occurred within Indian jurisdiction but has international ramifications, is of utmost importance in Parliament. Engagement with such issues aligns with parliamentary duties, he asserted, while also expressing dismay over perceived governmental overreach that allegedly compromises the integrity of the Constitution.

Following Venugopal's lead, MPs from multiple parties, including Aam Aadmi Party's Sanjay Singh, have proposed motions to prioritize this debate. The joint session of Parliament, held before the individual assemblies of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, underscores the session's significance, which is slated to consider 16 bills before concluding on December 20.

(With inputs from agencies.)

