Georgian Parliament Faces Crisis Amid Election Controversy

The newly elected Georgian parliament's first session, held on Monday, was overshadowed by significant protests and an opposition boycott, as accusations of election fraud and Russian meddling swirl around the ruling Georgian Dream party. The election, viewed as pivotal to Georgia's aspirations of joining the European Union, has deepened divisions in the nation.

President Salome Zourabichvili, denouncing the election results and questioning the parliament's legality, abstained from attending the opening session. In a statement made on social media platform X, she declared the parliament unconstitutional, asserting electoral fraud. Consequently, she has taken legal action at the Constitutional Court, citing breaches of voting secrecy and universality.

Amidst the controversy, thousands of defiant protesters gathered outside the parliament in adverse weather conditions, demanding justice and accusing the government of robbing them of their European ambitions. Observers from Europe reported an election landscape marred by bribery, violence, and manipulation, while critiques of Georgian Dream highlight its authoritarian measures influenced by Kremlin politics.

