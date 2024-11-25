Adani Allegations Spark Turmoil in Indian Parliament and Global Markets

In a dramatic turn of events, Indian opposition lawmakers caused a suspension in both houses of parliament as they called for a debate over bribery allegations involving the Adani Group. The claims have shaken international markets and prompted key partner TotalEnergies to pause future investments in the conglomerate.

The allegations, involving approximately $265 million in bribes for contracts, have led TotalEnergies to halt financial contributions. The company has emphasized its stand against corruption. Meanwhile, Adani stocks have experienced a significant drop amidst investor uncertainty and scrutiny from global banks.

Amid mounting pressure and claims of a close relationship between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Gautam Adani, Indian opposition parties continue to demand a parliamentary discussion. The political uproar has highlighted ongoing concerns about business-government ties, as the situation poses a risk to India's international reputation.

(With inputs from agencies.)