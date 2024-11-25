Left Menu

JMM's Tribal Triumph in Jharkhand: A Major Setback for BJP

The BJP-led NDA faced a significant defeat in Jharkhand’s tribal constituencies, winning only one seat. In contrast, the JMM-led coalition capitalized on strong tribal sentiment, securing 27 out of 28 seats and ultimately winning 56 seats in the 81-member assembly, buoyed by populist schemes and local campaigning.

The BJP-led NDA suffered a substantial loss in Jharkhand's tribal constituencies, managing to secure only one seat in the assembly elections despite introducing 21 new candidates. The results mark another defeat following the earlier Lok Sabha polls, where BJP lost all tribal seats.

The JMM-led coalition rode on a wave of strong tribal sentiment, claiming victory in 27 out of the 28 seats. This success contributed to their 56-seat win in the 81-member assembly, cementing their hold with the backing of Congress.

JMM's focus on populist schemes and aggressive local campaigning by Hemant Soren and his wife, Kalpana, resonated with the electorate. Conversely, BJP's focus on issues like infiltration and their internal strife led to a disconnect with the voters, leading to their poor performance.

