Parliament's Winter Session: A Call for Constructive Dialogue and Reflection

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urges Parliament members to uphold debate traditions, as PM Modi criticizes opposition tactics. Birla emphasizes constructive dissent during Samvidhan Diwas, while Modi demands dedication to democracy. The winter session seeks productivity, strengthening Bharat’s global stature, and new ideas. Both Houses adjourn until Wednesday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 18:00 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 18:00 IST
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla addressed members of the lower House, urging them to uphold the highest standards of debate and to express dissent constructively. During the Business Advisory Committee meeting, Birla highlighted the 75-year legacy of the Constitution and the founding fathers' commitment to quality discussions.

In anticipation of the Samvidhan Diwas celebrations, Speaker Birla called for meaningful dialogue among political parties, stressing the importance of avoiding disruptions in the House as a form of protest. Meanwhile, an impasse on opposition demands led to the adjournment of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha until Wednesday.

Before the winter session commenced, Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the opposition for allegedly trying to control Parliament through disruptive tactics. He appealed for a parliamentary message that mirrors voters' devotion to democracy and commitment to the Constitution. Modi expressed hope for a productive session, commemorating the 75th year of the Constitution and enhancing Bharat's international standing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

