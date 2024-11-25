Left Menu

Mahayuti's Resounding Victory in Maharashtra's Raigad District

In Maharashtra's Raigad district, all seven MLAs retained their seats in recent assembly elections, highlighting Mahayuti's dominance. Aditi Tatkare of NCP, among few female winners, defeated her opponent to secure Shrivardhan. Shiv Sena and BJP candidates repeated past victories, further consolidating their positions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Alibaug | Updated: 25-11-2024 18:06 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 18:06 IST
Mahayuti's Resounding Victory in Maharashtra's Raigad District
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development in Maharashtra's Raigad district, all seven incumbent MLAs managed to retain their positions during the recently concluded assembly elections. This outcome underscores the dominance of the Mahayuti alliance, primarily at the cost of the Peasants and Workers Party.

Among the notable results, Aditi Tatkare of the NCP emerged victorious in the Shrivardhan constituency, defeating Anil Navgane decisively. The daughter of Raigad MP Sunil Tatkare, Aditi won by a substantial margin of 82,798 votes, exemplifying her strong electoral appeal in the region.

In other key contests, Shiv Sena's Bharat Gogawale and Mahendra Thorve consolidated their strongholds, while BJP's Prashant Thakur and Ravisheth Patil also secured convincing wins in their respective constituencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024