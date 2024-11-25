Mahayuti's Resounding Victory in Maharashtra's Raigad District

In a significant political development in Maharashtra's Raigad district, all seven incumbent MLAs managed to retain their positions during the recently concluded assembly elections. This outcome underscores the dominance of the Mahayuti alliance, primarily at the cost of the Peasants and Workers Party.

Among the notable results, Aditi Tatkare of the NCP emerged victorious in the Shrivardhan constituency, defeating Anil Navgane decisively. The daughter of Raigad MP Sunil Tatkare, Aditi won by a substantial margin of 82,798 votes, exemplifying her strong electoral appeal in the region.

In other key contests, Shiv Sena's Bharat Gogawale and Mahendra Thorve consolidated their strongholds, while BJP's Prashant Thakur and Ravisheth Patil also secured convincing wins in their respective constituencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)