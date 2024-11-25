Le Pen Threatens to Topple French Government Over Budget Disputes

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen warned that she could dismantle the minority government unless modifications are made to the current budget bill. This declaration followed her meeting with Prime Minister Michel Barnier about next year's financial plans.

The National Rally party, co-led by Le Pen, is prepared to propose a confidence motion if the bill in its current form passes in parliament. Le Pen outlined critical non-negotiable demands, such as preventing electricity tax hikes and boosting state pensions starting January.

Meanwhile, France confronts demands from the European Union to curb its substantial debt. The government aims to shrink the deficit from 6% to 5% of GDP in 2024, amidst internal political tensions and external financial pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)