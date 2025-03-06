Portugal's parliament to vote on confidence motion next Tuesday, RTP says

Portugal's cabinet approved on Thursday a motion of confidence in the centre-right government and a parliamentary vote is expected to take place next Tuesday, state broadcaster RTP said.

Prime Minister Luis Montenegro proposed on Wednesday a confidence vote in his year-old minority government, risking his own dismissal and an early election as the main opposition parties vowed to defeat him.

