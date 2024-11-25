Left Menu

Scholz to Lead SPD in German Elections Amidst Coalition Collapse

Germany's Social Democrats have chosen Chancellor Olaf Scholz as their candidate for upcoming elections, opting for experience over lacking alternatives. Scholz emphasized his priorities, including support for Ukraine and economic revival, despite the collapse of the coalition and low polling. The SPD is third behind conservatives and far-right alternatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 19:18 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 19:18 IST
Scholz to Lead SPD in German Elections Amidst Coalition Collapse
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Germany's ruling Social Democrats have selected Chancellor Olaf Scholz as their lead candidate for the upcoming election, emphasizing his experience over the conservative opposition contender lacking government experience. Last Thursday, Defence Minister Boris Pistorius withdrew his candidature, putting an end to rumors of a possible challenge to Scholz.

The SPD's executive committee unanimously endorsed Scholz to run for a second term. In his campaign kick-off, Scholz underlined plans to support Ukraine against Russia's invasion, revive the nation's economy, and address the cost of living crisis. However, he faces a challenging path with the SPD currently polling in third place behind opposition parties.

Despite setbacks from internal discord that led to his fractious coalition's collapse, Scholz's supporters highlight his leadership amid global crises. Meanwhile, critics argue he lacks strong communication skills. The election outcome might result in a grand coalition led by the conservative Friedrich Merz, who presently has no government experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024