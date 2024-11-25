Scholz to Lead SPD in German Elections Amidst Coalition Collapse
Germany's Social Democrats have chosen Chancellor Olaf Scholz as their candidate for upcoming elections, opting for experience over lacking alternatives. Scholz emphasized his priorities, including support for Ukraine and economic revival, despite the collapse of the coalition and low polling. The SPD is third behind conservatives and far-right alternatives.
Germany's ruling Social Democrats have selected Chancellor Olaf Scholz as their lead candidate for the upcoming election, emphasizing his experience over the conservative opposition contender lacking government experience. Last Thursday, Defence Minister Boris Pistorius withdrew his candidature, putting an end to rumors of a possible challenge to Scholz.
The SPD's executive committee unanimously endorsed Scholz to run for a second term. In his campaign kick-off, Scholz underlined plans to support Ukraine against Russia's invasion, revive the nation's economy, and address the cost of living crisis. However, he faces a challenging path with the SPD currently polling in third place behind opposition parties.
Despite setbacks from internal discord that led to his fractious coalition's collapse, Scholz's supporters highlight his leadership amid global crises. Meanwhile, critics argue he lacks strong communication skills. The election outcome might result in a grand coalition led by the conservative Friedrich Merz, who presently has no government experience.
(With inputs from agencies.)
