NSUI's Historic Victory: Rounak Khatri Elected as DUSU President
Rounak Khatri of NSUI triumphs as the new DUSU president, marking a significant win for the Congress-backed student wing after a seven-year hiatus. NSUI celebrates its resurgence, capturing both president and joint secretary positions. The elections showed a fierce ideological competition between NSUI, ABVP, and Left-backed groups.
In a significant political shift at Delhi University, NSUI's Rounak Khatri has been elected as the president of the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU), ending the prolonged dominance of ABVP. Khatri emerged victorious over ABVP's Rishabh Chaudhary with 20,207 votes, surpassing Chaudhary's total by over 1,300 votes.
NSUI's National President Varun Choudhary expressed gratitude to Delhi University students for backing the party aligned with constitutional values. Jubilant celebrations marked NSUI's resurgence, as they also clinched the joint secretary position, with Lokesh Choudhary defeating ABVP's Aman Kapasia by over 6,700 votes.
While NSUI celebrated securing two key positions, ABVP managed to retain the vice president and secretary posts. The election, delayed from September 28 due to campaign-related concerns, saw intense rivalry among 21 candidates from NSUI, ABVP, and other Left-aligned organizations, reflecting a vibrant ideological battle on campus.
