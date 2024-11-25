Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Challenges Yogi Adityanath Over Sambhal Violence

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav confronted Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, critiquing Yogi Adityanath's administration over Sambhal violence. He condemned the booking of MP Zia-ur-Rahman Barq, claiming his absence from the scene, labeling it a politically motivated riot. Yadav demanded police accountability following the mosque survey triggered stone pelting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 23:01 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 23:01 IST
Akhilesh Yadav Challenges Yogi Adityanath Over Sambhal Violence
SP MPs including Akhilesh Yadav met Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla (Photo source: Samajwadi Party). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political maneuver, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, alongside party leaders, approached Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday, voicing concerns over the recent Sambhal violence. Opposition members were eager to bring this issue into the parliamentary discourse, focusing their criticism on Yogi Adityanath's government.

Yadav previously accused authorities of unjustifiably targeting party MP Zia-ur-Rahman Barq, alleging that Barq was wrongly booked despite not being in Sambhal at the time. 'Our MP wasn't present during the incident, yet he faces an FIR,' Yadav lamented. He further condemned the tragic loss of young lives and claimed, 'The riot was orchestrated by the government, manipulating EVM machines and looting votes.'

Yadav has called for stern action against the implicated police officials. The controversial incident unfolded on Sunday when stone-pelting erupted following an ASI team's arrival at Shahi Jama Masjid for a fresh survey, incited by a legal petition from senior advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain asserting the mosque's original status as a temple.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024