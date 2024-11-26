Left Menu

Equality Triumphs: Landmark Ruling Expands Rights for Same-Sex Couples in Hong Kong

Hong Kong's top court upheld previous rulings granting housing and inheritance rights to married same-sex couples, emphasizing equality. This decision marks a significant victory for the LGBTQ+ community. Couples like Nick Infinger and Edgar Ng faced discrimination despite overseas marriages, sparking key legal challenges, now validated by the court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 11:03 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 10:49 IST
Equality Triumphs: Landmark Ruling Expands Rights for Same-Sex Couples in Hong Kong
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

In a landmark decision, Hong Kong's top judicial authority has upheld earlier court rulings that favor extending public housing and inheritance rights to married same-sex couples. This unanimous ruling by the Court of Final Appeal highlights the city's commitment to equality, as enshrined in its mini-constitution, and marks a significant legal triumph for the LGBTQ+ community.

The court refuted government claims that same-sex unions are not comparable to heterosexual marriages regarding housing rights. Chief Judge Andrew Cheung emphasized the importance of rational and non-discriminatory distribution of social welfare benefits, despite limited resources. Judges also found existing inheritance rules discriminatory and unconstitutional, affirming rights for same-sex couples married abroad.

Individuals like Nick Infinger and couples such as Edgar Ng and Henry Li faced legal battles after their marital rights were denied for not being recognized in Hong Kong. Following the ruling, Infinger celebrated the court's recognition of same-sex love and cohabitation, while Li honored his late partner Ng's dedication to equal rights. Despite the court's favorable rulings, the government has yet to respond.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024