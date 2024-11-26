Equality Triumphs: Landmark Ruling Expands Rights for Same-Sex Couples in Hong Kong

In a landmark decision, Hong Kong's top judicial authority has upheld earlier court rulings that favor extending public housing and inheritance rights to married same-sex couples. This unanimous ruling by the Court of Final Appeal highlights the city's commitment to equality, as enshrined in its mini-constitution, and marks a significant legal triumph for the LGBTQ+ community.

The court refuted government claims that same-sex unions are not comparable to heterosexual marriages regarding housing rights. Chief Judge Andrew Cheung emphasized the importance of rational and non-discriminatory distribution of social welfare benefits, despite limited resources. Judges also found existing inheritance rules discriminatory and unconstitutional, affirming rights for same-sex couples married abroad.

Individuals like Nick Infinger and couples such as Edgar Ng and Henry Li faced legal battles after their marital rights were denied for not being recognized in Hong Kong. Following the ruling, Infinger celebrated the court's recognition of same-sex love and cohabitation, while Li honored his late partner Ng's dedication to equal rights. Despite the court's favorable rulings, the government has yet to respond.

(With inputs from agencies.)