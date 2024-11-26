Maharashtra's Political Shuffle: Chief Minister's Resignation Sparks Leadership Speculation

Eknath Shinde, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, has tendered his resignation, inciting leadership speculation within the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance.

The coalition, fresh from an electoral victory, finds itself at odds over Shinde's successor, despite an impressive assembly victory tally.

With all eyes on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for the final decision, Shinde remains in a caretaker role as coalition negotiations persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)