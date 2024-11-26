Left Menu

Maharashtra's Political Shuffle: Chief Minister's Resignation Sparks Leadership Speculation

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde resigned, creating uncertainty in the Shiv Sena-BJP coalition. A new government is pending as coalition leaders debate Shinde's successor. The Mahayuti alliance, victorious in recent elections, is grappling with candidate disagreements. Shinde continues as caretaker on the Governor's request.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-11-2024 15:19 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 15:19 IST
Maharashtra's Political Shuffle: Chief Minister's Resignation Sparks Leadership Speculation
  • Country:
  • India

Eknath Shinde, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, has tendered his resignation, inciting leadership speculation within the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance.

The coalition, fresh from an electoral victory, finds itself at odds over Shinde's successor, despite an impressive assembly victory tally.

With all eyes on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for the final decision, Shinde remains in a caretaker role as coalition negotiations persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)

