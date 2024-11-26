Reviving Britain's Workforce: Starmer's Bold Plan for Employment
Prime Minister Keir Starmer unveiled new measures aimed at boosting Britain's employment rate by addressing mental health support and focusing on career advice at job centers. The plan also includes delaying consultation on welfare reforms while promising a 'youth guarantee' for education or jobs for young adults.
Prime Minister Keir Starmer has revealed a strategic plan to revitalize Britain's labor force, which includes increased mental health support and a shift in job centers to prioritize career advice. The overarching goal is to raise the employment rate to 80%, a significant increase from its current level of just under 75%.
The initiative comes in response to Britain being the sole major economy with an inactivity rate above pre-COVID-19 levels, exacerbated by an increase in individuals out of work due to long-term health issues. Projections indicate that spending on sickness benefits could reach £100 billion annually by 2029, double the pre-pandemic figures.
The plan proposes a 'youth guarantee,' ensuring education, training, or job opportunities for those aged 18 to 21, with the caveat of benefit cuts for non-compliance. Criticism has emerged from the Conservative Party and the Confederation of British Industry regarding welfare reform delays and increased employer costs, respectively.
(With inputs from agencies.)
