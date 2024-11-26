Left Menu

AAP's Journey: From Constitution Day to Political Stronghold

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) celebrated its 13th Foundation Day, highlighting its formation on Constitution Day as a movement to protect democratic values and provide a new governance model. Arvind Kejriwal emphasized the party's achievements and resilience despite challenges. The event underscored AAP's commitment to systemic change.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) celebrated its 13th Foundation Day, a significant event that coincides with India's Constitution Day, further underlining the party's foundational mission of safeguarding democratic principles.

Arvind Kejriwal, the party's supremo, detailed AAP's journey in reshaping Indian politics by emphasizing their Delhi governance model, advocating for honest and efficient administration. He remarked that, despite predictions of its downfall after key leaders faced legal troubles, the AAP has stood resilient and continued to thrive.

During the celebration, Kejriwal urged party members to honor sanitation workers as a mark of solidarity. AAP leaders, including Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and National General Secretary Sandeep Pathak, reiterated the importance of constitutional protection as a civic duty. The event also affirmed AAP's readiness for the upcoming electoral challenges.

