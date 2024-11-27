China's Defence Minister Dong Jun Under Scrutiny in Corruption Probe

In a significant development, China's Defence Minister Dong Jun has come under investigation amid a wide-reaching anti-corruption probe within the People's Liberation Army (PLA), according to Financial Times reports. This investigation marks a critical moment as it targets high-ranking officials amid China's ongoing efforts to purge corruption from its military ranks.

Dong is the latest to be scrutinized, following two previous defence ministers accused of corruption. The move is part of a broader crackdown led by China's Communist Party, seeking to restore integrity within the military leadership, with allegations of substantial bribery casting a shadow over the PLA.

The investigation highlights the ongoing tensions within China's political and military framework, particularly against the backdrop of strained U.S.-China relations. The Defence Minister's refusal to meet U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, citing U.S. policies on Taiwan, underscores the fraught diplomatic context surrounding these military leadership changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)