Australia's Bold Move: Social Media Ban for Kids Nears Reality

Australia is advancing a bill to ban social media for under-16s, moving through parliament despite opposition. The bill, supported by Prime Minister Albanese, seeks to protect children's health. Media organizations support the ban; however, youth advocates worry about potential harm to children's self-expression and rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 09:29 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 09:19 IST
Australia inched closer to banning social media for children under 16 after the parliament's lower house approved the bill. Tech giants Google and Meta urged a delay. The bill passed with 102 votes in favor and 13 against, as Prime Minister Anthony Albanese garnered bipartisan backing for the initiative.

The legislation is set to face the Senate with the government determined to finalize it before the parliamentary break. Albanese, facing possible elections in May, argues that excessive social media use endangers children's health, seeking parental endorsement.

Despite concerns from youth advocates over expression rights, a survey showed 77% public support. The law mandates age-verification, threatening fines for companies in breach. A Senate committee added that personal data shouldn't be compulsory for verification.

