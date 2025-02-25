Russia's Strategic Push in Rare Earth Metals

In a recent meeting, Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed the significance of rare earth metals production, underlining its crucial role in ensuring Russia's future competitiveness and economic expansion. The discussions centered on the 'New Materials and Chemistry' project, which was launched earlier this year.

Putin painted the initiative as pivotal for the nation to establish a complete lifecycle for the rare and rare-earth metals industry. This ambitious project covers everything from the extraction of these valuable materials to the creation of high-tech goods, thereby aiming to significantly increase output.

The Kremlin has described these rare metals as a strategic reserve, essential not only for national defense but also for bolstering Russia's economic standing on the global stage. The project's success is likely to contribute to a stronger domestic industry capable of competing internationally.

