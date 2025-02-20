Google's 'Ananta': A Tech Innovation Hub in Bengaluru

In a bold move further cementing Bengaluru's status as India's Silicon Valley, Google has inaugurated its sprawling new campus, 'Ananta'. Minister for Electronics, IT, and Biotechnology in Karnataka, Priyank Kharge, lauded the facility, placing the city in focus for tech giants looking to broaden their reach in the Indian market.

Kharge expressed his congratulations to Google via social media, noting that Bengaluru remains the top choice for global tech companies. 'Ananta', positioned as one of Google's largest offices globally, showcases a hefty investment in India's dynamic tech landscape, reflective of Google's commitment to pioneering technology on a global scale.

Detailed by global tech giant, Ananta integrates advanced workplace design principles, promoting collaboration and innovation. Key features include neighborhood-style workspaces, a central area termed 'Sabha', and comprehensive accessibility. The campus takes environmental sustainability seriously, with initiatives like wastewater recycling, rainwater harvesting, and significant smart glass installations.

Preeti Lobana, Google's Vice President and Country Manager in India, underlined the symbolic partnership between Google and India, noting, 'As technology shapes anew for India, Google has been a proud collaborator for two decades.' Ananta's launch marks a pivotal step in the nation's technological advancement, especially with the ascending role of AI.

In a revealing blog post, Google executives Anand Rangarajan and Sunil Rao highlighted India's crucial position in global tech dialogue. The nation serves as a burgeoning hub for startups and app ecosystems. Their post emphasized, 'With an expanding digital public infrastructure and a diverse creator economy, we're increasingly innovating from India for the world.'

'Ananta' is architected to invariably connect individuals, spurring groundbreaking ideas and innovation. Fluid navigation is ensured by a city grid-style layout across each floor, with defined 'neighborhoods' designed to stimulate collaboration while permitting individual focus in secluded spaces. (ANI)

