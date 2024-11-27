Karnataka Cabinet Speculations and Leadership Reflections

Speculation surrounding a potential cabinet reshuffle in Karnataka has intensified following remarks from state Congress President and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar. He suggested changes might be on the horizon, further fueled by messages communicated to certain ministers regarding their terms.

Home Minister G Parameshwara has emphasized that any decision about reshuffling falls under the purview of the Chief Minister, who will consult with the Pradesh Congress Committee and the high command. The looming reshuffle follows demands from MLAs seeking ministerial positions after the Lok Sabha poll results.

Meanwhile, constitutional controversies have arisen, as well as issues like requests for development funds and recent criminal incidents, which potentially tarnish the state's reputation.

(With inputs from agencies.)