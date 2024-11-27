Left Menu

Former Soccer Star Mikheil Kavelashvili Nominated for Georgian Presidency Amidst Political Turmoil

The Georgian Dream party nominated ex-soccer player Mikheil Kavelashvili for presidency, amidst a disputed election and EU membership suspension. Critics accuse the party of authoritarianism and Russian influence. The opposition rejected the flawed election, while the incumbent President snubbed parliament, refusing to endorse its legitimacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tbilisi | Updated: 27-11-2024 15:41 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 15:41 IST

  • Georgia

In a move shrouded in political tension, the ruling Georgian Dream party has nominated former soccer player Mikheil Kavelashvili as their candidate for the largely ceremonial presidential role. Kavelashvili's nomination comes on the heels of a parliamentary election mired in controversy, resulting in protests and an opposition boycott.

Kavelashvili, a 53-year-old former national team and Premier League striker, is widely expected to secure victory in the December 14 vote by an electoral college dominated by the ruling party. This follows the party's contentious retention of parliamentary control in the October elections, interpreted by many as a referendum on Georgia's EU aspirations.

Critics argue that the Georgian Dream, founded by billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili, is veering towards an authoritarian stance influenced by Moscow. Allegations of bribery and violence marred the recent elections, which the opposition claims were manipulated to keep Georgia under Russian influence. The political climate worsened after the EU suspended Georgia's membership application, citing repressive laws targeting international-funded organizations.

