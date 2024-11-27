Former Soccer Star Mikheil Kavelashvili Nominated for Georgian Presidency Amidst Political Turmoil

In a move shrouded in political tension, the ruling Georgian Dream party has nominated former soccer player Mikheil Kavelashvili as their candidate for the largely ceremonial presidential role. Kavelashvili's nomination comes on the heels of a parliamentary election mired in controversy, resulting in protests and an opposition boycott.

Kavelashvili, a 53-year-old former national team and Premier League striker, is widely expected to secure victory in the December 14 vote by an electoral college dominated by the ruling party. This follows the party's contentious retention of parliamentary control in the October elections, interpreted by many as a referendum on Georgia's EU aspirations.

Critics argue that the Georgian Dream, founded by billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili, is veering towards an authoritarian stance influenced by Moscow. Allegations of bribery and violence marred the recent elections, which the opposition claims were manipulated to keep Georgia under Russian influence. The political climate worsened after the EU suspended Georgia's membership application, citing repressive laws targeting international-funded organizations.

