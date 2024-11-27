BJP Criticizes Himachal Government as Congress Prepares Two-Year Celebration
As the Himachal Pradesh government gears up to celebrate two years in office, BJP leader Jai Ram Thakur accuses the Congress administration of widespread corruption and mismanagement, claiming it has pushed the state into a financial and administrative turmoil. Thakur vows to highlight government failures and corruption allegations.
- Country:
- India
In a scathing attack ahead of the Himachal Pradesh government's two-year anniversary celebration in Bilaspur, BJP leader Jai Ram Thakur labeled the Congress administration as the 'worst' in the state's history, citing entrenched corruption and mismanagement.
Thakur, the Leader of Opposition, charged the government with putting 'Himachal on Sale,' accusing it of propelling the state into a crisis with debts exceeding Rs 90,000 crore. He asserted that illegal mining flourished under Congress, with those apprehended reportedly having close ties to the government.
The BJP stalwart also decried the lack of coordination within Congress. He alleged the party failed to deliver electoral promises and was embroiled in internal conflicts that crippled governance. Thakur signaled an intense public campaign to expose the administration's purported failures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Corruption Allegations Stir Political Tensions in Telangana
Political Tensions Escalate Ahead of Channapatna Bypoll: Corruption Accusations and Racial Remarks Stir Controversy
BJP Leaders Accuse Jharkhand CM of Corruption and Allowing Infiltration
Cong, JMM, RJD synonymous with corruption, nepotism, dynastic politics; they are all out to grab your rights: JP Nadda in Bagodar rally.
Amit Shah Targets Corruption in Jharkhand: BJP's Strong Stance on Coal Smuggling and Infiltration