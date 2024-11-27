Left Menu

BJP Criticizes Himachal Government as Congress Prepares Two-Year Celebration

As the Himachal Pradesh government gears up to celebrate two years in office, BJP leader Jai Ram Thakur accuses the Congress administration of widespread corruption and mismanagement, claiming it has pushed the state into a financial and administrative turmoil. Thakur vows to highlight government failures and corruption allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 17:26 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 17:26 IST
BJP Criticizes Himachal Government as Congress Prepares Two-Year Celebration
Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a scathing attack ahead of the Himachal Pradesh government's two-year anniversary celebration in Bilaspur, BJP leader Jai Ram Thakur labeled the Congress administration as the 'worst' in the state's history, citing entrenched corruption and mismanagement.

Thakur, the Leader of Opposition, charged the government with putting 'Himachal on Sale,' accusing it of propelling the state into a crisis with debts exceeding Rs 90,000 crore. He asserted that illegal mining flourished under Congress, with those apprehended reportedly having close ties to the government.

The BJP stalwart also decried the lack of coordination within Congress. He alleged the party failed to deliver electoral promises and was embroiled in internal conflicts that crippled governance. Thakur signaled an intense public campaign to expose the administration's purported failures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024