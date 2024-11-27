BJP Criticizes Himachal Government as Congress Prepares Two-Year Celebration

In a scathing attack ahead of the Himachal Pradesh government's two-year anniversary celebration in Bilaspur, BJP leader Jai Ram Thakur labeled the Congress administration as the 'worst' in the state's history, citing entrenched corruption and mismanagement.

Thakur, the Leader of Opposition, charged the government with putting 'Himachal on Sale,' accusing it of propelling the state into a crisis with debts exceeding Rs 90,000 crore. He asserted that illegal mining flourished under Congress, with those apprehended reportedly having close ties to the government.

The BJP stalwart also decried the lack of coordination within Congress. He alleged the party failed to deliver electoral promises and was embroiled in internal conflicts that crippled governance. Thakur signaled an intense public campaign to expose the administration's purported failures.

(With inputs from agencies.)