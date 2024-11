Shockwaves in Romania: Far-Right TikTok-Driven Campaign Sparks Controversy

In a surprising turn of events, far-right candidate Calin Georgescu has emerged victorious in the first round of Romania's presidential elections. The independent politician, known for his controversial views, is now facing intense scrutiny regarding his positions on Romania's alliances with NATO and the European Union.

Georgescu, who was initially polling in the single digits, capitalized on support from young voters and the Romanian diaspora. His campaign, largely driven by social media platform TikTok, drew protests in the capital, Bucharest, with demonstrators voicing concerns over potential authoritarianism and foreign influence.

As questions loom over the election's integrity, Romania's National Audiovisual Council has called for a probe into TikTok's involvement, suspecting manipulation of public opinion. Despite allegations, TikTok maintains its neutrality, emphasizing that many candidates used the platform for campaigning.

(With inputs from agencies.)