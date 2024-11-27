Tumultuous Transitions: Trump's Key Moves Shape Political Landscape

President-elect Donald Trump has appointed Kevin Hassett to chair the National Economic Council, signifying a focus on economic strategy as he returns to office.

Meanwhile, Rudy Giuliani, Trump's former personal lawyer, faces financial challenges, claiming in a courtroom outburst that election workers have tied up his assets due to a $148 million debt.

In other news, Trump's appointments and trade policies continue to influence the political scene, while Elon Musk's advocacy for Trump's cabinet choices on social media highlights the mingling of business and politics.

