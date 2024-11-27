Tumultuous Transitions: Trump's Key Moves Shape Political Landscape
A summary of key political events in the United States covers Trump's strategic appointments, legal challenges, and his influence on current affairs. From Kevin Hassett's role in economic policy, to Giuliani's courtroom issues, and various transitions, these updates highlight significant domestic developments as Trump prepares to assume office.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 18:31 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 18:31 IST
President-elect Donald Trump has appointed Kevin Hassett to chair the National Economic Council, signifying a focus on economic strategy as he returns to office.
Meanwhile, Rudy Giuliani, Trump's former personal lawyer, faces financial challenges, claiming in a courtroom outburst that election workers have tied up his assets due to a $148 million debt.
In other news, Trump's appointments and trade policies continue to influence the political scene, while Elon Musk's advocacy for Trump's cabinet choices on social media highlights the mingling of business and politics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
