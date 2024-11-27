Left Menu

BJP Gears Up for Delhi Electoral Battle: Candidate Selection in Full Swing

The BJP is intensifying its candidate selection process for the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls, shortlisting three probables per constituency. The party aims to announce candidates by mid-December and hopes to challenge the AAP's dominance in the elections due next February.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in high gear as it prepares for the forthcoming Delhi Assembly elections, having shortlisted an average of three potential candidates for each of the 70 constituencies, senior party leaders revealed on Wednesday.

The final list of candidates is expected to be made public by mid-December, according to a senior official from Delhi's BJP unit. The selection process has advanced through the survey phase, honing in on the top three candidates per constituency.

With its eyes on reclaiming power in Delhi, which has eluded the party since 1998, the BJP is strategically planning its comeback. Party leaders emphasize the need for early ticket distribution to equip candidates with ample time for campaigning, echoing the success seen in the early distribution for Lok Sabha elections.

