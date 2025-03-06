Pakistani Hindu refugees who voted during Delhi polls, await government support, other facilities

By Anamika Tiwari Many Pakistani Hindu refugees residing in Majnu Ka Tila have been granted Indian citizenship under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019. Several of them recently received their citizenship and cast their votes for the first time, which is a historic moment for the community.

However, despite gaining Indian citizenship, many refugees are still waiting for ration cards, which are essential for accessing government welfare schemes. The community now looks to the Delhi government for support in securing basic necessities. At the same time, a significant number of refugees are still awaiting citizenship and hope for expedited processing under the new administration. The community has high expectations from the newly elected government in Delhi, seeking relief measures and policies to improve their living conditions and secure their future in India.

Neha, a teacher from Burari who works with an NGO, shared her experience. "I teach students from sixth to twelfth grade at a center where children from nursery to twelfth and beyond receive education", she said. The Manav Mandir Sharnarthi Seva Kendra, an NGO, supports these children by providing assistance in education, healthcare, food, and other essential needs. Many of them are enrolled in nearby government schools--primary for younger children and senior secondary for older students.

"Tuition classes run from 1:30 PM to around 4-5 PM. Initially, language was a challenge, but now the children can read Hindi and understand English. The government should focus more on their education, food, and health. While most children complete twelfth grade, financial struggles often force them to discontinue further studies," Neha added. Bakhtawari, who is still waiting for her citizenship, expressed her hardships. "I have filled out the citizenship application form, but we have not received citizenship yet. Even those who have obtained it have not been issued a ration card", she said.

"There is no stable employment. We sell goods on carts, buying stock worth a few hundred rupees, and somehow manage to survive. Sometimes, we go to bed hungry; sometimes, we manage to eat. That's all we do--keep running our carts to make a living", Bakhtawari added. "The previous government did not provide us with any assistance. For the past 10-11 years, no one has come to help us. There was no electricity, and we had to rely on private electricity at Rs 10 per unit", she added.

"We've heard that even the carts are being shut down by the authorities. There has been no help from the government. Sometimes, kind-hearted people come by and give us flour or rice. There is no government-provided electricity either; we rely on private electricity, where we must pay for every unit consumed. We keep paying, even when we struggle to afford food. Electricity is a big issue here, and we somehow manage with limited water", she said. Nanki Devi, another refugee, shared her hopes for the new administration. "We have not been issued a ration card, but I have received citizenship. We hope that the BJP government in Delhi will think about us, as it was the BJP that granted us citizenship", she said.

"Earlier, local people helped us with ration, but now even that support has stopped. I request the government to support us. We are farmers and need land near the Yamuna on lease for farming. We are not educated, but we need to earn a living to survive", Nanki Devi said. Dharmveer, the caretaker of the Majnu Ka Tila camp, highlighted the urgent need for basic government support. "It has been stated that ration cards, BPL cards, and Ayushman cards will be issued, but they have not been made yet. So far, identity documents have been issued to 300 people, while around 1,000 others have applied, but their documents are still pending."

"These people, who come from farming families, sustain their livelihoods through labor work and street vending. We have full hope that the newly formed government in Delhi will implement beneficial schemes for them. Just as Indian citizens receive government benefits, we should also be given the same facilities", Dharamveer added. "The previous government tried to send us back to Pakistan, calling us thieves, but we were saved because the BJP government was in power at the center. We request the Modi government to provide land on lease so they can earn a living and also contribute to the nation's development", she added.

"I have written a letter to the Chief Minister, requesting appropriate arrangements and facilities for the newly arrived refugees so they can sustain themselves", she said. (ANI)

