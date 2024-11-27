Social Media Sparks Far-Right Upset in Romanian Elections

After a surprising victory, far-right candidate Calin Georgescu, who had been polling in single digits, won Romania's first presidential election round. This outcome has raised concerns about social media's influence, particularly TikTok's role in amplifying favorable content and possibly affecting the results.

Romania's Supreme Defence Council, led by the President, has scheduled a meeting to discuss possible threats posed by cyber actors. Meanwhile, the National Audiovisual Council has requested a probe by the European Commission into alleged manipulation of public opinion via TikTok. TikTok, however, denies these allegations, insisting all candidates utilized the platform equally.

Georgescu's surprising advancement, supported mainly by young voters and overseas Romanians, has provoked protests and allegations of foreign interference. Critics have noted his past favorable remarks about Romanian fascists and critical stance towards NATO, sparking nationwide demonstrations against his success.

