Social Media Sparks Far-Right Upset in Romanian Elections
In a surprising turn, far-right candidate Calin Georgescu won the first round of Romania's presidential elections, sparking debates on social media's influence. Accusations of algorithmic bias on TikTok have led to calls for an investigation. This unexpected win has prompted Romania's Supreme Defence Council to assess potential security risks.
After a surprising victory, far-right candidate Calin Georgescu, who had been polling in single digits, won Romania's first presidential election round. This outcome has raised concerns about social media's influence, particularly TikTok's role in amplifying favorable content and possibly affecting the results.
Romania's Supreme Defence Council, led by the President, has scheduled a meeting to discuss possible threats posed by cyber actors. Meanwhile, the National Audiovisual Council has requested a probe by the European Commission into alleged manipulation of public opinion via TikTok. TikTok, however, denies these allegations, insisting all candidates utilized the platform equally.
Georgescu's surprising advancement, supported mainly by young voters and overseas Romanians, has provoked protests and allegations of foreign interference. Critics have noted his past favorable remarks about Romanian fascists and critical stance towards NATO, sparking nationwide demonstrations against his success.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Romania
- elections
- Calin Georgescu
- social media
- TikTok
- far-right
- voting
- security
- young voters
- campaign
ALSO READ
Voting begins for by-elections to six assembly seats in West Bengal: Official.
Voting begins for bypolls to four assembly seats in Bihar: Official.
Voting begins for by-election to Gambegre assembly constituency in Meghalaya: Official.
BJP Confident in Election Success as Voting Begins in Jharkhand and Budhni By-Polls
Voting begins for by-polls to three Assembly segments in Karnataka.