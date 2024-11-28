Diplomatic Dialogue: Sheinbaum Engages Trump on Migration

In a significant diplomatic exchange, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum revealed on Wednesday that she had a highly fruitful conversation with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump. The primary focus of their discussion was on the pressing issue of migration.

During the conversation, President Sheinbaum assured her American counterpart that Mexico is effectively addressing the matter of migrant caravans. She emphasized that these caravans are being managed within Mexican borders, thus preventing their arrival in the United States.

The candid dialogue between the two leaders underscores the ongoing commitment to regional stability and cooperation in tackling migration challenges.

