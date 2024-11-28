Left Menu

Diplomatic Dialogue: Sheinbaum Engages Trump on Migration

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum held an 'excellent' conversation with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump to discuss migration issues. Sheinbaum assured Trump that migrant caravans are being managed in Mexico and not reaching the U.S. border.

Updated: 28-11-2024 03:26 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 03:26 IST
Diplomatic Dialogue: Sheinbaum Engages Trump on Migration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant diplomatic exchange, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum revealed on Wednesday that she had a highly fruitful conversation with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump. The primary focus of their discussion was on the pressing issue of migration.

During the conversation, President Sheinbaum assured her American counterpart that Mexico is effectively addressing the matter of migrant caravans. She emphasized that these caravans are being managed within Mexican borders, thus preventing their arrival in the United States.

The candid dialogue between the two leaders underscores the ongoing commitment to regional stability and cooperation in tackling migration challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

