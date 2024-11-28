Controversial Pundit's Oceania Tour Hits Immigration Roadblock

Candace Owens, the American conservative commentator, has been denied entry into New Zealand for a speaking tour due to a previous visa refusal from another country, New Zealand immigration officials announced Thursday.

The announcement follows a recent decision by Australia, which rejected her visa application after she made controversial statements denying Nazi medical involvement in concentration camps. Despite these setbacks, tickets are still available for her planned appearances in several Australian cities and Auckland next year.

With over three million YouTube followers, Owens has often sparked controversy with her critiques of Black Lives Matter, feminism, vaccines, and immigration. Her parting with 'The Daily Wire' came after disagreements over her remarks about Jews and criticism of U.S. support for Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)