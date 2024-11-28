Left Menu

High-Ranking Suspensions Amid China's Military Anti-Corruption Purge

Admiral Miao Hua, a top military official, faces suspension and investigation for alleged discipline violations. This is part of China's broader anti-corruption campaign which has seen multiple military officials removed. Despite rumors, China denies investigating Defence Minister Dong Jun for corruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 17:28 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 17:28 IST
In a significant development, China has announced the suspension of Admiral Miao Hua, one of its top-ranking military officials, due to alleged serious discipline violations.

As the anti-corruption wave sweeps through China's military ranks, the Chinese defense ministry emphatically denies any corruption investigation into current Defence Minister Dong Jun.

Despite intensified scrutiny within military circles, the ongoing purge is considered largely aimed at streamlining military operations and eradicating entrenched graft practices.

