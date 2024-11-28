In a significant development, China has announced the suspension of Admiral Miao Hua, one of its top-ranking military officials, due to alleged serious discipline violations.

As the anti-corruption wave sweeps through China's military ranks, the Chinese defense ministry emphatically denies any corruption investigation into current Defence Minister Dong Jun.

Despite intensified scrutiny within military circles, the ongoing purge is considered largely aimed at streamlining military operations and eradicating entrenched graft practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)