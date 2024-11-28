Danve Critiques Congress for Overconfidence Post-Election: Calls for Shiv Sena Reinforcement

In a sharp rebuke aimed at Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve on Thursday pointed to the party's perceived arrogance following the Lok Sabha elections as a key factor in the poor performance of the Maha Vikas Aghadi in the Maharashtra assembly elections. Danve's remarks came during a press briefing in Mumbai, where he criticized Congress for appearing overconfident in various regional elections, including those in Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, and Maharashtra.

Danve argued that Congress had become complacent after the national elections, suggesting that senior leaders, like Rahul Gandhi, had worked diligently during the Lok Sabha campaign but failed to maintain momentum. The seat-sharing squabbles within the Maha Vikas Aghadi, he noted, hindered effective campaigning. Danve also speculated that if Uddhav Thackeray had been projected as a chief ministerial candidate, it could have altered the outcome of the election.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader underscored the need for an immediate strategic strengthening across Maharashtra's 288 assembly seats. Refusing to compromise on the party's core ideology, Danve affirmed Shiv Sena's steadfast commitment to Hindutva, yet clarified it should not entail disrespecting other political entities. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured a majority in the state elections, with leading alliances failing to make significant electoral gains.

(With inputs from agencies.)