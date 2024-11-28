Mehbooba Mufti Pays Respects to Late BJP Leader
Mehbooba Mufti, the PDP chief, paid a visit to the home of late BJP leader Devender Singh Rana to express condolences. Accompanied by her party members, she extended her sympathies to the family following Rana's demise on October 31 in Faridabad, Haryana.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 28-11-2024 22:11 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 22:11 IST
- India
On Thursday, People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti visited the residence of the late Devender Singh Rana, a former legislator and senior BJP leader, who passed away in Faridabad on October 31.
Mufti, upon her arrival from Srinagar, went to Rana's residence, accompanied by party leaders, to meet with the grieving family.
She expressed her heartfelt condolences and prayed for the eternal peace of his soul.
(With inputs from agencies.)
