Mehbooba Mufti Pays Respects to Late BJP Leader

On Thursday, People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti visited the residence of the late Devender Singh Rana, a former legislator and senior BJP leader, who passed away in Faridabad on October 31.

Mufti, upon her arrival from Srinagar, went to Rana's residence, accompanied by party leaders, to meet with the grieving family.

She expressed her heartfelt condolences and prayed for the eternal peace of his soul.

(With inputs from agencies.)