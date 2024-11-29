Left Menu

Britain's Assisted Dying Bill Faces Crucial Vote Amid Controversy

British lawmakers will decide on the assisted dying bill, potentially marking significant social reform. The Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) bill, proposed by Labour's Kim Leadbeater, faces heated debate in parliament and protests outside. The bill is backed by public opinion, yet divided among lawmakers.

Updated: 29-11-2024 11:32 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 11:32 IST
British lawmakers are set to make a pivotal decision on the controversial assisted dying bill in a vote scheduled for Friday, amid heated parliamentary debates and external protests.

Should the bill pass, it would align Britain with Australia, Canada, and some U.S. states in enacting considerable social reform. The "Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life)" bill permits terminally ill adults with a six-month prognosis the right to choose medically assisted death.

Despite public support, divergent opinions persist in parliament. Labour's Kim Leadbeater champions the proposal, citing robust safeguards, while critics question its details. Prime Minister Starmer's stance remains uncertain as the free vote looms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

